Here’s how Tusshar Kapoor will be making Golmaal Again special for son Lakkshya

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Tusshar Kapoor will be making-1

Tusshar Kapoor is enjoying his role as a father of late and he has been constantly around his son Lakkshya. In fact, he has even taken him to Hyderabad for the shoot of his forthcoming film Golmaal Again and he is thrilled that his son is equally comfortable with his surroundings.

Reportedly, Tusshar revealed that he was quite relieved to see his son adjusting to all the work around him. In fact, he had previously taken him to Dubai where he realized that his son is quite adjusting to the environment. He also described the trip to Hyderabad to be a sort of summer vacation for his little one. The actor is currently staying at the famous Ramoji City studio and believes that it will be a great for his son to enjoy the greenery and fresh air around his location.

Earlier, we had mentioned that neither Tusshar nor his son will be able to accompany their family for the birthday trip of Jeetendra. But Tusshar asserted that his dad will be picking up Lakkshya soon. On the other hand, Tusshar wants to preserve this holiday as a memory so that when Lakkshya grows up and watches Golmaal Again, he can tell him that he was there with him during the shoot.

Golmaal Again went on floor recently with a few new names like Parineeti Chopra and Tabu being added and old cast like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu being retained.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya to miss…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

These are the plans for Jeetendra’s 75th birthday news

These are the plans for Jeetendra’s 75th…

Ajay to shoot for Golmaal 4

After 2012 fall out with Aditya Chopra, Ajay…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification