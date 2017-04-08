Here’s how Tusshar Kapoor will be making Golmaal Again special for son Lakkshya

Tusshar Kapoor is enjoying his role as a father of late and he has been constantly around his son Lakkshya. In fact, he has even taken him to Hyderabad for the shoot of his forthcoming film Golmaal Again and he is thrilled that his son is equally comfortable with his surroundings.

Reportedly, Tusshar revealed that he was quite relieved to see his son adjusting to all the work around him. In fact, he had previously taken him to Dubai where he realized that his son is quite adjusting to the environment. He also described the trip to Hyderabad to be a sort of summer vacation for his little one. The actor is currently staying at the famous Ramoji City studio and believes that it will be a great for his son to enjoy the greenery and fresh air around his location.

Earlier, we had mentioned that neither Tusshar nor his son will be able to accompany their family for the birthday trip of Jeetendra. But Tusshar asserted that his dad will be picking up Lakkshya soon. On the other hand, Tusshar wants to preserve this holiday as a memory so that when Lakkshya grows up and watches Golmaal Again, he can tell him that he was there with him during the shoot.

Golmaal Again went on floor recently with a few new names like Parineeti Chopra and Tabu being added and old cast like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu being retained.