Here’s why Sonam Kapoor is not bothered about her recent peek-a-boo moment going viral

Several popular actresses from B-town have often been slut shamed and even body shamed on social media and many of them have courageously taken a stand for themselves. It is no exception when it comes to Sonam Kapoor, as she has always expressed her opinions without any inhibitions.

Readers may be aware that one of the dresses that Sonam Kapoor sported recently at an event became a part of media buzz after she was caught in a peek-a-boo moment that went viral. The actress, once again, caught amidst the ‘malfunction’ controversy seems unfazed by the attention media is giving to her attire. Sonam wore a ruffled plunging neckline jumpsuit and the paparazzi got a glimpse of her side b**b whilst shooting the event.

Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor reacted to the recent controversy, stating that nothing bad really happened and asserted that she had worn appropriate innerwear to prevent any kind of malfunction. Talking about how she continued to face such kinds of shaming, Sonam spoke about how her dress moved when she danced and as someone alerted, she tried to adjust it before the press gets a whiff of it. However, she soon realized that it was too late and the pictures were already being circulated. The actress revealed that she has often felt bad with the kind of shaming actresses are often subjected to.

On the Bollywood front, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar among others. The actress bagged several accolades this year even internationally for her brilliant performance in the biopic Neerja.