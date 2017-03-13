Here’s Shraddha Kapoor’s mantra for a fun filled Holi

When we picture Shraddha Kapoor, we always think of her as one with radiant skin and beautiful tresses. The actress is well known for her glowing skin and those thick, bouncy, beautifully voluminous hair.

On the occasion of Holi, it becomes all the more important to give yourself the attention. Make sure you protect yourself from all the side effects the joyous festival brings along.

Shraddha Kapoor doles out her mantra for a fun-filled Holi with us. “A lot of toxic chemicals can damage your hair and skin. But still, Holi is my favourite festival and I always celebrate it with my family and friends!” says Shraddha.

Further talking about her beauty fix for Holi, when asked about the ritual she follows, Sharaddha adds, “Before stepping out, I apply a good amount of coconut based hair oil on my hair. Harsh colours strip off the moisture making them dry, frizzy and brittle, hence oiling is very important. I even apply coconut oil on my skin so colours don’t stay on my skin for days. Also post hair wash I apply some fruit oil that gives my hair the vitamins it needs with fruit oils that have lemon and orange in them.”

Later talking about Holi being her favourite festival and what she enjoys the most, the actress adds, that her favourite Holi song is ‘Balam Pichkari’ from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewani and her favourite Holi delicacy is Jalebis. Commenting on her experience of playing Holi over the years, Shraddha Kapoor says, “Holi has always been a special time for me and my family. Everyone is together, a day filled with food, fun and family.”