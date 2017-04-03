Here’s why Salman Khan’s Tubelight can break records and win hearts

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan created history with Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan on Eid by breaking the existing records. They will be back once again on Eid with Tubelight which releases on Friday June 23.

Let’s analyse why Tubelight can score big at the Box Office. The film will have a massive opening as this is the next film post Sultan. Salman Khan fans would have waited for a year and they will throng the cinema halls in India as well as abroad. The first three days will be huge. The catch is that Eid is expected to be on Monday June 26 in India. It goes without saying that Monday will be as big as the first day of release as Salman enjoys a tremendous popularity amongst Muslims and after a month of fasting the devout Salman Khan fans will flood the theatres. Eid lasts for three days and it has been seen in the past that the Eid celebrations continue in Muslim households for at least 5-6 days (and they make a big chunk of audience that actually goes in theatres to watch their favourite films). This logistical possibility coupled with the fact that Tubelight will manage to live up to the Salman Khan – Kabir Khan combo hype will ensure at least ten big days for the film. With inflated ticket pricing and record number of screen count, sky is the limit.

Apart from the possibility of breaking box office records, Tubelight has another plus point. The film carries vibes of having a subtext which elevates a film from being a commercial potboiler to a film that can get loved universally. The rumoured Indo-China war backdrop and the presence of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu has already led to a lot of speculation and expectations from the film. A humongously positive word of mouth for Bajrangi Bhaijaan resulted in the film scoring more footfalls in the cinema halls than even PK. It remains to be seen if Tubelight lives up to the hype and scores at the box office as well as the hearts.