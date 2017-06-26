Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.06.2017 | 11:00 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Here’s how Salman Khan wished his fans on Eid

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Salman-Khan-wishes-all-his-fans-Eid-Mubarak-from-his-home-in-Bandra-1ans

Salman Khan may have given his fans the best possible Eidi this year with his latest venture Tubelight hitting the screens. While the film has been making good headway at the box office, both in the domestic and international markets, Salman Khan’s fans were certainly in for a treat today on Eid.

While we all know that Eid is one festival Salman and the entire Khan family celebrate with much gusto with their loved ones and well-wishers pouring in at the family residence at Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan’s fans too gather outside to catch a glimpse of the star.

Salman-Khan-wishes-all-his-fans-Eid-Mubarak-from-his-home-in-Bandra-4

Obliging his fans on this special day, Salman Khan decided to venture out and wave to them while wishing them on this auspicious day of Eid. Well, looking at this all we can say is that Salman definitely made this Eid very special for those lucky few.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Sohail Khan on what Eid means to the Khan…

SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan and his adorable…

"Yeh paise kahan hai, bhai? Kidhar?"… Salman…

How Bollywood is celebrating Eid this year!

Here’s what Salman Khan thinks on how you…

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification