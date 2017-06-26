Here’s how Salman Khan wished his fans on Eid

ans

Salman Khan may have given his fans the best possible Eidi this year with his latest venture Tubelight hitting the screens. While the film has been making good headway at the box office, both in the domestic and international markets, Salman Khan’s fans were certainly in for a treat today on Eid.

While we all know that Eid is one festival Salman and the entire Khan family celebrate with much gusto with their loved ones and well-wishers pouring in at the family residence at Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan’s fans too gather outside to catch a glimpse of the star.

Obliging his fans on this special day, Salman Khan decided to venture out and wave to them while wishing them on this auspicious day of Eid. Well, looking at this all we can say is that Salman definitely made this Eid very special for those lucky few.