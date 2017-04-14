Here’s the real reason why Amitabh Bachchan is donning a Sikh look

Amitabh Bachchan is a social media friendly actor. Besides writing blogs, the megastar is very active on Twitter and even interacts on Facebook through live streaming. Recently, he shared some looks from his photoshoot which got us wondering whether it is his look for his next film.

But no! It has nothing to do with his role in Thugs of Hindostan. Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic about his Sikh roots. He shared some pictures wearing an orange colour turban and sporting a big beard. He captioned the pictures as,” My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots.”

Very few may be aware that Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan was born in a Sikh family. Teji Bachchan was a Psychology professor at Allahabad University. She had met Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in the University itself where he used to teach English. They got married in the year in 1941.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 this year. He is reprising the role of gangster turned politician, Subhash Nagre. He will soon start shooting for YRF’s next production Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan.