Here’s how Kalakaandi made Saif Ali Khan to fall in love with the city of Mumbai even more

It is not surprising to see a commercial star like Saif Ali Khan trying to explore off-beat films. The actor has dipped his hands in varied genres in the past. This time round, he has decided to experiment with a black comedy, a genre rarely tapped in Bollywood. Akshat Varma (of Delhi Belly fame) will present a new side of Saif Ali Khan in the forthcoming Kalakaandi.

While we already reported earlier that Saif Ali Khan will play a cancer patient, the actor has revealed a few more details about the film. In fact, whilst returning from an event recently, Saif Ali Khan spoke about how he fell in love with Mumbai once again whilst shooting for the film. Despite living across varied cities and even continents, Saif Ali Khan has an emotional value for Mumbai. Describing Mumbai as his home, where his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his kids were born, Saif Ali Khan considers it to be truly the city of dreams where people get opportunities to turn their dreams into reality, as masses live alongside the rich and famous.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan gives yet another sneak peek into his character from the film Kalakaandi which is called Rileen. Agreeing that it is a weird name, he also added that it is a weird script wherein he plays the role of a banker who leads a rather monotonous life, devoid of any vices. However, the news of his cancer inspires him to go wild as he makes each day adventurous. In fact, he tries tripping on acid during his friend’s wedding, followed by him interacting with mafia guys and a couple who are set to get separated. Saif Ali Khan claims that Kalakaandi celebrates life.

Further talking about the unique title, the film was initially named ‘Kalagandi’, but the legal department claimed it to be a tad bit rude and naughty because of which they decided to go with Kalakaandi, which according to Saif Ali Khan, has a Maharashtrian twang. The word ‘kaand’ represents mix-ups and snafus.

Kalakaandi also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal amongst others.