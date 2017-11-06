Here’s how Zareen Khan bagged her debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer

From harboring aspirations of becoming an airhostess to turning model for promotional events, Zareen Khan wasn’t really a Bollywood person during her teenage days. Her love for fitness started when she decided to become an airhostess and taking up small time jobs was a necessity but a Bollywood actress seems to be just a matter of chance. It’s a story about being at the right place at the right time, as reportedly stated by the actress.

Zareen Khan recently revealed details of the story to a daily wherein she also spoke about important incidents of her life. While she expressed her dreams about vying to become an airhostess, she decided to take up fitness seriously to reduce a few extra pounds. On the other hand, taking the opportunity of working lucrative jobs came in handy for her who wanted to earn a few small bucks to help her family. Her first job was an executive at a call center. The actress stated that she was quite well at her job and was paid a good sum of Rs. 10,000. But unfortunately, she had to leave the same as she had fallen ill and had to be hospitalized.

Going further, Zareen stated that she later started working at NESCO [Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre] which is one of the most popular and permanent exhibition places in the city as it holds renowned international trade and corporate events. The actress revealed about working for these events as an in-house model for their brochures and earned a sum of approximately Rs. 650 day. Besides earning a few bucks, Khan considered this as a small step towards modelling. Zareen also mentioned about her travel experiences in Mumbai local trains, since that’s how she travelled from Bandra [where her home is] to Goregaon [where NESCO is located]. The actress maintained that this local experience was etched in her mind.

Furthermore, Zareen Khan also credits this work experience for teaching her street smartness and also that they made her strong enough to face challenges. Even when her movies don’t fulfill expectations, the actress believes that her past experiences of living a tough life taught her that it is important to give a 100 percent irrespective of the job that one does.

However, being spotted for a debut sounded more like a fairytale for Zareen Khan. The actress once went to watch a shoot of Salman Khan. The superstar was then shooting for Yuvraaj along with Katrina Kaif and it was then he spotted Zareen Khan amongst the crowd as she approached the actor as a fan. For the uninitiated, Veer was a period drama which featured Zareen Khan as the princess.