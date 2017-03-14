Here’s the first look of Golmaal 4 starcast that will leave you wanting for more

Just few months ago, Rohit Shetty and his favourite action-comedy star Ajay Devgn announced their collaboration once again by taking forward the Golmaal franchise. After several speculations about Golmaal 4’s casting, we finally received a glimpse of the same in a picture perfect frame on social media.

Earlier we had mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been the leading lady in two of the instalments in the franchise will be replaced by Parineeti Chopra in this fourth instalment, owing to the former’s maternity break. And one more name in the star cast that left everyone surprised was that of Tabu who is rarely associated with the comedy genre.

Marking the occasion of Rohit Shetty’s birthday, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a picture with the entire star cast of the film dressed in black. The superstar posted the image along with a caption that read, “Birthdays should be mad fun and glorious…a lot like our Golmaal family. Happy Birthday Rohit!”

Interestingly, most actors have been retained from the previous instalments and that includes Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu and Tusshar Kapoor. The film recently went on floor and the makers are planning to release it in October this year.