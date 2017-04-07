Here’s what Deepika Padukone thinks about featuring in a Bollywood film after a gap of two years

She is the numero uno actress of Bollywood who managed to bag several awards in 2016, especially for her performance in the final release of 2015, Bajirao Mastani. Following that up earlier this year Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with an action film, however much talked about venture didn’t soar as high as expected, but the dismal box office performance of the film hasn’t dampened her spirits for her next project in Bollywood. Readers may be aware that the actress is now shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

While the epic drama is all set to release by the end of this year, Deepika Padukone remains unfazed about it. In fact, whether it bothers her that she has a release after two years or not, the actress’ response to it is practical and sensible. According to Deepika, the only thing that drives her is the film and its content. Neither its release date nor the number of films is her concern. She signs them only because she believes in them.

Deepika Padukone, in her words, clearly asserted that she doesn’t ponder about how many films she is doing in a year. She states the film’s fate is not in her hands and speaks about the risk of doing three films back-to-back in a year. What if the result wasn’t the same it would have damaged her career, she adds. Deepika says the only thing she can do is to reflect on the past but future is unpredictable and it’s not in her control.

Deepika Padukone’s next Padmavati will feature her real life beau Ranveer Singh in the negative role of Alauddin Khilji along with Shahid Kapoor playing the role of her husband, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. The epic drama is inspired by the tale of obsession of Khilji over Rani Padmini aka Padmavati and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.