Here’s the most daring thing that Shah Rukh Khan has done

Shah Rukh Khan is certainly a name that has become synonyms with romantic and action packed films. The actor has done quite a few stunts in his films over the years. Interestingly, we came across an interview where in Shah Rukh Khan, talks about the most daring thing he has done.

Surprisingly, the actor who has been seen time and again executing some high octane stunts in films states that the most daring thing he has done has been sitting on a Ferris wheel. Talking about the same the actor said, “I’m terrified of sitting on Ferris wheels, so there can be nothing more daring that that.”

However, offsetting his fright Shah Rukh Khan went on to further add that since he has done it, it cannot be classified as daring anymore. “But I also believe that if you do it, then obviously it wasn’t something daring enough. So if you ask me in terms of personal or professional life, no I haven’t done anything that I can talk about.”

Back on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen playing the role of a bootlegger in the film Raees. The film also starred Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.