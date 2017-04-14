Here’s how Arjun Kapoor’s family would react to his real life Half Girlfriend

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for their next release Half Girlfriend that is directed by Mohit Suri. While the film is still a long way away from hitting screens, the makers of the film recently launch its trailer. Gracing the event both the lead actors were spotted talking about the film along with novelist Chetan Bhagat on whose book the film is based. However, what caught our attention was Arjun Kapoor talking about whether his family would be open to the concept of having a ‘Half Girlfriend’.

Talking about the concept of having a half girlfriend at large Arjun Kapoor added, “I haven’t really sat down to discuss things with my family beyond a point, because I think they have faith in me, and maybe I am one of the lucky few. Living and growing up in a city like Mumbai, the mind-set of the family is also slightly different. If you talk about India on the whole, parents have a certain reservation since they would like their children to find the correct partner and stick and stand by that person.”

Later focusing on what his family would have to say about him having a ‘Half Girlfriend’, Arjun Kapoor went on to add, “My family has implicit faith in me, that whenever and whoever I choose, I will choose the right girl for the right reasons. Though we have not had this discussion, I am fairly certain about my family respecting my choice and trusting me and believing that I am making the right decision. Beyond that, a family is essentially selfless, they eventually want your happiness, so if I am happy they are happy.”

As for the film, Half Girlfriend that is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures is slated to release on May 19, 2017.