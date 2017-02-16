Here’s how Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated Valentine’s Day

A couple of days ago everyone across the planet was busy celebrating the day of love Valentine’s Day. But leave it to Bollywood celebrities to come up with a unique way to spend this day spreading love and joy with others. Making Valentine’s Day extra special for the under privileged ones were Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna.

In fact the couple decided to celebrate the day by bringing a smile on the faces of the kids at Angel Xpress Foundation. Posting an image of the celebrations Akshay took to Instagram saying, “Story reading followed by some ice-cream eating! Fun afternoon with these little ones Love actually is all around #HappyValentinesDay”. Later Twinkle Khanna too shared the similar image adding, “A great time at Angel Xpress Foundation -The kids were expecting me but not my bag of surprises-ice-cream and my 6 foot chocolate cornetto as well:)”.

Back on the film front, Akshay Kumar whose recent release Jolly LLB 2 has been working well at the box, will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. On the other hand, Twinkle who recently set up her own production house Mrs Funnybones Movies, will commence work on the R. Balki directed venture soon.