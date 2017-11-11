Here’s the advice Salman Khan has for the younger lot in the industry

Gone are the days when a film’s success was measured in the length of time it ran for in theatres, instead today we have seen the rise of the Rs. 100, 200 and 300 crore club. But along with the new age metrics to gauge a film’s success we have also seen production budgets of films increase manifold. But apart from there, one thing that has certainly changed since the earlier days are the lack of multi-hero films that are being made. Talking about the same, giving some advice to the younger generation of stars within the industry, Salman Khan decided to share a few words of wisdom.

In an interview to a leading daily, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, Salman Khan was at his candid best when doling out advice. Speaking about what the gen next stars need to do, the actor added that while the prices that actors demand these days have drastically increased, the budgets of films sadly hasn’t increased much and hence, making recovery of initial investment remains to be a tough task. Also providing a solution, Salman went on to add that the younger generation needs to think about featuring in multi hero project wherein everyone has to cut their prices drastically. Apart from this, since the said film will feature multiple heroes, the shoot for the film will be divided into smaller periods instead of giving out a chunk of days to shoot. However, though Salman brought up the topic of slashing the prices of celebrities, he was quick to point out that asking actors to cut down their fee is also not right.

Later talking about his own experience, Salman Khan went on to talk about his down phase when none of his films seemed to work at the box office. Reminiscing about that time, extoling the lessons he learnt, Khan added that the younger generation needs to let go of their insecurities and work together. If that wasn’t all, the actor also added that you never should really let competition get the better of your friendship with anyone.

Another factor that could work for the younger lot if they work together according to Salman is that instead of having Rs. 60 cr hits individually, if they pool their star value together they would end up with a film that crosses even the Rs. 200 cr mark at the box office.

While the advice certainly seems sound and tested, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next venture Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Film Tiger Zinda Hai also features Katrina Kaif and is slated for release this December.