Haseena Vs Mom: Shraddha Kapoor has the formidable Sridevi for competition at the box office

Shraddha Kapoor is giving all she’s got, and then some more to Haseena, the bio-pic featuring the pint-sized actress as the Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. The film, all set to open on July 14, directed by Apoorva Lakhia is being seen as Shraddha’s career-making venture, and one that will wipe out the ignominy of two back-to-back flops Rock On 2 and Ok Jaanu.

But here’s the thing. Shraddha Kapoor has got unexpected and totally unmanageable competition from none other than the mighty Sridevi. Her long awaited follow-up to the massively influential English Vinglish is here. The film entitled Mom directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar casts her as a career woman trying to find a middle ground with her stepdaughter.

According to sources, it is a character never attempted by Sridevi in her career. “Though she had shades of negative in her husband Boney Kapoor’s film Judaai she has never gone as far into the grey-back zone as she does in Mom. Her character demystifies the image of the Mother India. She is ferocious and selfish, if the need arises,” says a source close to the project.

In brief, both Sridevi and Shraddha play anti-heroines in their simultaneous releases on July 14. Sridevi who still has a formidable fan-following obviously has a wide edge. Besides being her first release since English Vinglish, Mom comes in the 50th year of Sridevi’s movie career.

Boney intends to celebrate the golden jubilee of his wife’s career in a big way. However those who have seen rushes of Lakhia’s Haseena say, Shraddha is unrecognizable as Haseena Parkar.

“It won’t be a walkover for Sridevi on July 14, I can tell you that,” says a source familiar with the scripts of both films.

Incidentally, Mom is Boney Kapoor’s fourth collaboration with Sridevi. They worked together in Mr India for the first time, and that’s when they fell in love. They subsequently collaborated on the disastrous Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. In 1997 a year after Boney married Sridevi he produced Judaai which was her swan song until her comeback with English Vinglish.