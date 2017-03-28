Guess how Varun Dhawan surprised his special fans

The Gen Y stars, despite their busy schedule, have never failed to overlook other commitments including the sweet gestures that they do for their young fans. Just a day ago we reported that Alia Bhatt fulfilled the wish of her seven year old fan and now it is her co-star Varun Dhawan who planned a special surprise for children.

Varun Dhawan paid a surprise visit to a special school called Dilkush where he met and interacted with the kids. Apparently, we hear that it was actress Zoa Morani who had told the children that the actor will be visiting them. From what we hear, Varun, who shares a great rapport with Zoa, had promised her that he would drop by the school one day and did so without informing anyone.

Varun obviously took everyone by a surprise including the teachers and other school staff with his sweet gesture. Besides bonding with them, the actor also danced with the children on his chartbusters which included ‘Saturday Saturday’ and ‘Tukur Tukur’. It is also being said that Varun’s family has an old connect with the school. Earlier, the actor’s house was located nearby and his mom has often visited the school to volunteer there.

Last seen in the recently released Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for one of the most anticipated films of the year, Judwaa 2 where he will be playing a double role. Directed by his father David Dhawan, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in leading roles.