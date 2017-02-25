Guess who would be the one Hrithik Roshan would want to lose out in a dance face-off?

Of late, Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of a certain bariatric surgery patient Eman Ahmad who hails from Egypt. Eman, known as the world’s heaviest woman, requires Rs. 1 crore for the surgery and she has been receiving extensive support from this part of the Indian film fraternity.

Eman Ahmad is admitted at the Saifee hospital in the city of Mumbai for her impending surgery. She has confessed of being a Bollywood fan and had expressed her desire for a dance-off with Hrithik after her operation. The actor, humbly accepting the same, responded to it stating that not only would he love to dance with her but will be more than happy to lose at the dance-off.

Pinky Roshan, mother of the superstar actor, had donated a sum of Rs. 10 lakhs for Eman’s surgery. She had visited Eman along with her daughter Sunaina, which is when Eman’s sister Shaimaa revealed to them that Eman is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and also her wish to dance with him.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan believes that Eman can inspire many in the world who are suffering from obesity but he also maintained that he is eagerly waiting to meet her.

