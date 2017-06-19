Friends Forever: Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez make it a girls’ night at Gauri Khan’s restaurant opening

It was a star-studded affair on Sunday, June 18 when Gauri Khan made her entry into the restaurant design space with her newest restaurant Arth. Many celebrities came together to show support to the Khans on their new venture.

BFFs Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez made it a girls’ night at Gauri Khan’s restaurant opening on Sunday. They even matched with their outfits. Jacqueline shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “Date night @sonamkapoor congrats @gaurikhan @_kunaljani #aarth is awesome.”

For the launch, Sonam wore the mogra print cape maxi from her Rheson line. Jacqueline donned separates from Wandering with black Saint Laurent pumps and Bvlgari handbag.

On the film front, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are collaborating for Veere Di Wedding. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru’s action film A Gentleman. She is currently shooting for Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.