Flashback Friday: Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are the cutest siblings in this old picture

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are the cutest siblings in this old picture

It is a known fact Arjun Kapoor is extremely close to his family especially his sister Anshula Kapoor. The actor always has the nicest things to say about his little sister and how she took care of him after their mom passed away.

On Thursday, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared the cutest picture with her big brother while making goofy faces for the camera. She captioned the throwback photo, “Sometimes, home has a heartbeat.’’

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmee‘s family entertainer, Mubarakan. The actor is currently in New Delhi shooting for YRF‘s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. The film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and scheduled to release on August 3, 2018.

