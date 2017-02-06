First look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Manto will make you nostalgic about the poet

Earlier we had mentioned that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will turn Manto for Nandita Das’ ambitious biopic on the poet. Though biopics are the latest flavor of the season, the life of poets is a rarely explored genre and Nandita decided to go ahead with the story of this controversial Indo-Pakistani writer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon kick start the prep for the film, soon after he wraps up Munna Michael. The actor’s recent look test seems to have been finalized and undoubtedly he resembles the real life Manto aptly so. Here’s a glimpse of his ‘Manto’ look from the film which Nawazuddin shared on his Twitter handle. Talking about the preparation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in the midst of wrapping up Dastavez, a five volume collection of Manto’s work in order to understand the author-poet better.

Elaborating on the kind of extensive research that he has carried for the film, the actor has got even clothes and shoes that are from the Manto era since they are attempting to keep it as authentic as possible. He also added that Manto was a simple man and since only his write-ups are available and no video recording, he has to use only them as a source to imbibe Manto’s mannerisms in speech.

Besides this, we hear that they are also receiving help from the poet’s real life daughters Nighat, Nuzat and other family members who we hear have given their full consent to Nandita Das to go ahead with the story of Manto. The film in question also stars Rasika Dugal as Manto’s wife Safia. Costume designer Sheetal Sharma, it has been learnt, is taking extra care to ensure that the styling resembles the era. Though Nandita maintained that there is time for them to kick start the shoot of the film, she hasn’t divulged any further details on the same.