Find out who wins in this Milkha race between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh is known for the fun videos that he shares on social media. Uninhibited and daring, the actor is ready to experiment for them and this time his partner in crime was none other than the multi-talented Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh who starred together in Dil Dhadakne Do were seen racing by the pool side and the duo also created a video of the same. Sharing it on his Instagram page was Ranveer Singh who added a caption along with it saying, “MILKHA VS CHHILKA @FarOutAkhtar.” He was in fact, referring to one of Farhan’s biggest hits Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as the video had the popular chartbuster ‘Zinda’ playing at the backdrop.

While we are yet to know if the two will come together for a film, let us remind you that Ranveer Singh will play the lead in Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar’s forthcoming film Gully Boy. Based on the story of real life rappers, the film will also see Ranveer playing the role of a street rapper and paired opposite him will be Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the role of a prisoner in Lucknow Central, which is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is produced by Nikhil Advani.

