Find out what Kriti Sanon’s horse riding experience in Gujarat was like

Last we heard that Kriti Sanon was super busy completing the rehearsals for her performance in Bengaluru for the IPL this season. Amongst many B-townies who were prepping for their acts in different cities, Kriti too added the required glamour and glitz with her dance, after which she took off to Gujarat.

Yes, Kriti Sanon was recently in Gujarat extending her support to yet another sport this time and it wasn’t cricket but polo. Talking about her experience of the same, Kriti took to Instagram to share videos and pictures from the venue. She added a picture of her riding the horse with this caption saying, “Enjoyin my horse ride at the #thenewavatarofpolo @pololeague_in #GujaratPoloCup !! Such an amazing audience.”

Further she also posted this video saying, “Fascinated to meet these amazing beasts at the Gujarat Polo Cup!! Catch all the action live on @pololeague_in’s FB page.”

Last seen in Dilwale, Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up Bareilly Ki Barfi which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. She is also awaiting the release of the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta.