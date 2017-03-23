Find out who else joined the ensemble cast of Golmaal Again

The ace film maker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Golmaal Again has been making news ever since its inception. This instalment of the Golmaal series has had many additions which Bollywood Hungama has reported about in the past.

The latest update on Golmaal Again is that it will see these popular actors – ace comedian Sanjay Mishra, veteran actor Johnny Lever and the extremely talented Mukesh Tiwari joining the rest of the cast of the film. While Sanjay Mishra will be seen playing the role of Babli, Johnny Lever will be seen playing the role of Pappi and Mukesh Tiwari will be in the role of Vasooli bhai. Readers may recall that the awesome trio of Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Mukesh Tiwari had played the aforementioned characters in Golmaal 3, which had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemmu.

As for Golmaal Again, the film’s new ensemble cast comprises of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari and Prakash Raj amongst others. The film recently went on floors in Mumbai at Yash Raj Studios and is being readied to release during Diwali this year.