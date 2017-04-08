Find out why Anil Kapoor turned vegetarian when he was in UK

Evergreen star Anil Kapoor is often known for his enthusiastic nature and youthful spirit. The actor will now for the first time share screen space with his nephew Arjun Kapoor in the forthcoming film Mubarakan. While everyone has undergone several preps for the film, Anil Kapoor decided to make a lifestyle change during the shoot in UK.

It is a known fact that the entire team of Mubarakan was shooting for a major schedule in United Kingdom. Also, it was reported that the unit was stationed at a gurudwara in Kent, which is said to be one of the largest and during the time of shoot there, Anil Kapoor decided to turn vegetarian.

The team of Mubarakan was shooting in the gurudwara for six days and during this time, Anil followed vegetarianism quite strictly due to the religious significance. Furthermore, in support of his stint, the team joined in by dressing appropriately in order to show their mark of respect.

Time and again we have received glimpses of the UK schedule of Mubarakan. In fact, the security was even beefed up on the sets of the film after the Westminster attacks. However, the team seems to have had a gala time shooting as they even got locals to dance for one of their song sequences. Now we hear that they are all set to fly back to India.

Besides Arjun and Anil Kapoor, Mubarakan also stars Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz among others and is directed by Anees Bazmee. The comedy film that is set at the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding is slated to release on July 28.