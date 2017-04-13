This film maker was honoured with the prestigious ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Award’. Find out who!

It’s always said that ‘The recognition of success is sweeter than success itself’. True to the same, the popular media house ‘Lokmat’ recently organised its much awaited awards ceremony, wherein they felicitated not just the successful names in the showbiz business, but also the achievers who brought glory to Maharashtra. The said awards covered as many as 14 categories such as social service, politics, sports, arts, entertainment, medical, business, administration, infrastructure etc…

Amongst the other winners, there was Bollywood’s very own film maker Ashutosh Gowariker, who was honoured with the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Award’ in the ‘Film Category’ at the grand event. As humble and modest as ever, Ashutosh Gowariker accepted the award with such grace and dignity. He also tweeted about the same on the social media. He captioned his tweet as “Thank you @vijayjdarda @rishidarda #jury for this honour #MaharashtrianOfTheYear! All I can say is – Mee Maharashtracha, Maharashtra Maaza!!”

After having started off being an actor, Ashutosh Gowariker gradually steered towards film making with many hits to his credit. Recently, Ashutosh Gowariker played the role of a protagonist in the Priyanka Chopra Production’s much talked about film Ventilator, which was directed by Rajesh Mapuksar.

