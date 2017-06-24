Farhan Akhtar shares EXCLUSIVE information on Don 3

Don is a franchise that continues to ignite a lot of curiosity. It is a character that Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans would love to see much more of. Farhan Akhtar in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive with Faridoon Shahryar shared some exclusive information on Don 3. He also speaks about a film which has been scripted by Javed Akhtar Sahab. It’s a Bollywood Hungama exclusive!

There is tremendous anticipation for Don 3. There are reports that you guys have the idea now so what’s the latest on Don 3?

There is a huge possibility. There are some ideas that I have. Riteish has mentioned in some interview. I get very worried to talk about this (Don 3) because the moment you say something people start assuming that we shall start shooting day after tomorrow. I feel let’s be more responsible the way we address this with people because people are exceedingly attached to that film and want it to continue as a franchise and so do we. That love and excitement and enthusiasm we do share. There will be a time when I feel good about what I am putting together. If I feel good about it we shall officially announce it and speak about it.

Is there a time span in which you may announce?

There’s no time span. I would like to crack it as soon as possible, of course. By the end of this year I may be probably shooting another film. So before that I would want all these lose ends to be tied down.

You also mentioned that Javed Akhtar Sahab is writing a script for you. Is it a film that you’d direct or act in?

It’s a film that I’d be acting in. Excel will produce it. So it’s coming across very nicely.