What was Farah Khan doing with Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor in Dubai?

Like every year, this year too saw the prestigious ‘Gr8 Women Awards’ ceremony, which is in its seventh year. This year, the venue chosen was the glamorous Dubai. The event was attended by the who’s who of the glam industry. Celebs like Lindsay Lohan, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Farah Khan, Iulia Vantur and others made their way to be present at Roda Al Bustan, which happened to be the venue of the event.

As a memory of the event, the ever- spunky Farah Khan clicked an instant selfie with Vaani Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also posted it on the social media. She aptly captioned the photograph as “Teen deviyaan! #girlswholikegirls #gr8 women’sawards #dubai”.

The said event, which had been conceptualised by Abu and Shashi Ranjan, went onto honour as many as 17 women achievers from the Middle East as well as India. Besides the celebs in attendance, the event also saw the dazzling performance of Salman Khan‘s rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

During the event, Farah Khan said that she was a female director, but she got paid more than many male directors because her movies do well at the box office. On the other hand, the talented Vaani Kapoor said that one did not need a particular day to celebrate womanhood.