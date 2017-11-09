This family picture of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and their son Arhaan Khan is perfect and we can’t get over it

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora broke many hearts when they announced their separation as they were considered as one of the most popular Bollywood couples. However, their constant appearances together prove that they are still together as a family and this picture is a proof of it.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan recently turned 15 and the parents came together to celebrate his birthday. Malaika, who looked stylish even in her night suit de-glam avatar, posed with her son and also former husband Arbaaz Khan in this perfect family picture that was taken right before the cake cutting ceremony. The former model, entrepreneur and reality show judge took to Instagram to share the moment along with an adorable message for her son that read, “My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today.”

Furthermore, Malaika turned nostalgic as she uploaded a few more pictures of the moments she shared with her son as well as his other pictures in the same post reminiscing of their travel and mother-son bonding shenanigans.

As for the work front, Malaika Arora, who continues to make appearances on the small screen as a reality show judge, is also enjoying her stint as an entrepreneur. While she is looking at developing her own brand, Arbaaz Khan is gearing up for his film with Sunny Leone titled Tera Intezaar. The actor-producer will also kick off the third instalment of his famous franchise production Dabangg next year, which features his superstar brother Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.