EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh attends Deepika Padukone’s party at her residence just now!!

Putting all rumours to rest of a fight between them, Ranveer Singh was one of the first to arrive at Deepika Padukone’s intimate bash just now at her Prabhadevi apartment. There were rumours that that her two heroes Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were upset with her because she attended the Padmavati 3D trailer event alone without informing them.

Deepika Padukone is hosting a party tonight to celebrate the fantastic response she has received for the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. While on the guest list on her party has her close friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, the actress had invited her Padmavati team too.

A source says, “Deepika is in a celebratory mood as everyone has been complimenting her on the trailer and the song, ‘Ghoomar’. Shahid Kapoor is out of town and couldn’t attend but Ranveer Singh sprang a surprise by coming. There were stories insinuating that Deepika’s last-minute decision to attend the Padmavati’s 3D trailer launch left Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor miffed. But the two stars ended that rumour with a flirtatious exchange on Instagram yesterday and now with Ranveer attending her party it certainly squashes news of their break-up too. Neither is Shahid upset too.”

We can say now, all’s well that ends well…