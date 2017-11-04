Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.11.2017 | 11:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh attends Deepika Padukone’s party at her residence just now!!

ByUpala KBR

Ranveer-Singh-attends-Deepika-Padukone1

Putting all rumours to rest of a fight between them, Ranveer Singh was one of the first to arrive at Deepika Padukone’s intimate bash just now at her Prabhadevi apartment. There were rumours that that her two heroes Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were upset with her because she attended the Padmavati 3D trailer event alone without informing them.

Deepika Padukone is hosting a party tonight to celebrate the fantastic response she has received for the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. While on the guest list on her party has her close friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, the actress had invited her Padmavati team too.

Ranveer-Singh-attends-Deepika-Padukone2

A source says, “Deepika is in a celebratory mood as everyone has been complimenting her on the trailer and the song, ‘Ghoomar’. Shahid Kapoor is out of town and couldn’t attend but Ranveer Singh sprang a surprise by coming. There were stories insinuating that Deepika’s last-minute decision to attend the Padmavati’s 3D trailer launch left Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor miffed. But the two stars ended that rumour with a flirtatious exchange on Instagram yesterday and now with Ranveer attending her party it certainly squashes news of their break-up too. Neither is Shahid upset too.”

We can say now, all’s well that ends well…

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

INSIDE PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Katrina…

">

#HappyBirthdaySRK: When Shah Rukh Khan…

">

Check out: Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and…

">

8 Bollywood stars whose Stardom is in…

">

Check out: Kapil Sharma visits the Shirdi…

">

INSIDE PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar,…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification