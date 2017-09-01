Exclusive News Break: Salman Khan powered DABANGG RELOADED in USA, Canada in 2018

After twelve years Salman Khan is all set to rock USA and Canada on a concert tour from June 22-July 1, 2018. The concert tour is called Dabangg Reloaded with Salman’s close friend Bhavesh Patel of Sahil Promotions as the International Promoter. “It’s a big honour for me to present Mr Salman Khan after 12 years on a world tour in US and Canada, he’s at the peak of his career and I believe this is the best time for him to come and connect with his fans here,” revealed Bhavesh Patel exclusively to Bollywood Hungama‘s Faridoon Shahryar. This announcement is an Eid gift for all the Salman Khan fans all across the world.

The concert dates are June 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 29th, 30th and July 1st 2018. Some of the biggest Bollywood stars will accompany Salman Khan on his USA and Canada tour. The names will be announced soon. During the IIFA Live Web conference a couple of months back when Salman Khan connected with the media from Chicago, he spoke about his long association with Bhavesh and his family. “This September completes 25 years of our friendship, Salman bhai jokingly calls it our Silver Jubilee, he is more a brother then a friend,” Bhavesh said.

Dabangg Reloaded tour in USA and Canada in June, July 2018 is coordinated, directed and scripted by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.