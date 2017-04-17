Director’s bash: Farah Khan brings Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan and 6 directors under one roof

Choreographer and director Farah Khan is known to be one of the best hosts in town. This past weekend, Farah Khan hosted a grand evening for her best buddies in town.

While many celebrities were invited for the party, one picture became the talk of the town. Farah Khan’s party brought 9 Bollywood film directors under one roof and it was a treat for the fans. Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker clicked the photo featuring Kabir Khan, Punit Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sajid Khan, Goldie Behl and Farah Khan, in a frame together. Farah shared the photo with a caption that read as, “9 directors at home for dinner #houseparty #filmcrazy@avigowariker thank u for this portrait.”

The party also saw Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur, Sania Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra among others.

