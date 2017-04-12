Dilip Kumar awarded the ‘Living Legend Lifetime Award’

Even though Bollywood’s legendary thespian Dilip Kumar has been away from acting for the longest time now because of his age, awards still come searching for him in lieu of his immense contribution to the world of cinema. Recently, he was felicitated with ‘Living Legend Lifetime Award’ from the Punjab Association. The officials of the said association came down to the actor’s residence to present him the award.

Dilip Kumar shared his moment of joy by posting the following message on the social media. He tweeted, “Mr. Ranbir Singh Chandok and Mr. Anand of the Punjab Association visited me today. God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon.” He also shared a memorable photograph of him with the award alongside the ageless beauty in the form of his wife Saira Banu.