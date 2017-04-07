Dil Dhadakne Do style Sana Adel wedding kick-starts in Barcelona in style

ByFaridoon Shahryar
  • 0
  • Comments

Dil Dhadakne Do style Sana Adel wedding kick-starts in Barcelona in style

The dream wedding of Adel and Sana took off on a luxury cruise liner from Barcelona on April 6. The cruise liner is packed with 3000 guests including many actors, actresses, musicians and other celebrities. It was wonderful to see Pakistan’s legendary actor Javed Sheikh be part of the celebrations as well. The wedding is organised by Wednikhsa and the theme is Dil Dhadakne Do on the lines of Zoya Akhtar’s quirky entertainer that was shot in the similar way and that too on the Mediterranean sea.

I spoke to Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty who were thrilled with being a part of this uniquely conceptualised wedding. Young actor Gurmeet Chaudhury along with wife Debbina are also excited to be a part of the celebrations. Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, Vishal Shekhar, Badshah, Meet Bros and many more celebrities are part of the three day long celebrations that will travel to Marseille and Cannes in France and end in Savona in Italy. 75 chefs have been invited from India especially for this lavish wedding.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Ranveer-Singh’s-rapping-act-impresses-professional-rappers

Ranveer Singh’s rapping act impresses…

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Here’s what Arbaaz Khan thinks of Malaika Arora and their marriage

Here’s what Arbaaz Khan thinks of Malaika Arora…

Sushmita Sen return to screen with a short film on conservation news

Sushmita Sen returns to silver screen with a…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification