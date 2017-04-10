Deepika Padukone’s Foundation partners with Karnataka government to extend mental illness awareness campaign

Deepika Padukone is one such actress who is at the top of her game but has also been through struggle to get there. A few years ago, Deepika Padukone came out with her story about her depression struggle and how she overcame it. After this tough phase, Deepika Padukone started her own foundation, Live Love Laugh which helps in creating mental illness awareness.

This past weekend, Deepika Padukone’s foundation joined hands with the Government of Karnataka to take a step further in this important mission. On World Heath Day 2017, Deepika attended the event in Karnataka which had a theme, “Let’s talk depression.” She shared a photo and captioned it, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with the Government of Karnataka to extend our awareness campaign from urban to rural communities. #mentalhealthawareness #thelivelovelaughfoundation #socialresponsibility.”

At the event, State Health Minister Ramesh Kumar, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar and other dignitaries were present.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on November 17, 2017.