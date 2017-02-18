Dangal actress Zaira Wasim faces backlash for her mother’s anti-India posts

Zaira Wasim has had an amazing Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan‘s Dangal but the actress has been in public eye for controversial reasons. After the release of the film, one may recall that Zaira Wasim had received backlash for meeting Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed. In response to the major hate on social media, the actress had to make a public apology for hurting people’s sentiments.

Although Zaira received major support from the film fraternity and Aamir, it doesn’t seem like her worries are ending anytime soon. An old post has resurfaced online which was made in 2014 by Zaira’s mother Zarqa Wasim with a pro-Pakistan message and hatred towards India. The post went viral on all social media platforms and Zaira once again became a target of online hatred.

In her two alleged posts, Zarqa was seen supporting Pakistan during a cricket match against India. The first post read, “Keep Calm and Defeat India and Dil Dil Pakistan” while the other stated, “We don’t sweat. We sparkle. #Nothing_is_impossible #BleedGreen.”

Ever since the post went viral, it seems like Zarqa Wasim has deleted her Facebook account and Zaira is receiving the backlash. The 16-year-old actress, who will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s production Secret Superstar, is yet to respond.