CUTE! Akshay Kumar goes hopping across a subway with his daughter

We all know that Akshay Kumar always happens to be the undisputed man in Bollywood when it comes to fitness. He has always gone on record to say that, besides getting up at as early as 4 am in the morning, he is a complete teetotaller who doesn’t like to attend late night parties.

Akshay Kumar, who has always placed his family above all things, regularly takes a Sunday off to be with his family. And during this ‘no-work’ day, he spends as much time as possible with his wife Twinkle Khanna, his son Aarav Bhatia and daughter Nitaara Bhatia. Speaking about his daughter, Akshay Kumar recently posted a really cute image on the social media in which he jumping and dancing his way alongside her. Akshay Kumar captioned the same as “There’s always a spring in my step when we are together 🙂 #FatherDaughterTime”.

On the films’ front, Akshay Kumar is busy with films like 2.0, Gold and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha