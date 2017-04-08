Confirmed – Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 is indeed arriving on May 12

During last couple of days, there has been uncertainty in the air around the arrival of Sarkar 3. There have been murmurs going around that after being pushed from April to May 12, the film has been postponed again. Though no concrete reason seems to be stated for that and hassles around production and distribution are being spoken about as the possible cause, our sources inform that there is no cause for worry.

“The film is indeed slated for May 12 release and it won’t be pushed further ahead,” our insider informs us, “The film was earlier moved by a few weeks due to work that had to be done on post production. That is now being taken care of and the work is progressing in full swing. There is still over a month to go for the film’s release in theaters and we are now working backwards to meet the May 12 deadline.”

As a matter of fact, Eros has resumed the marketing and promotion of the film, with a new dialogue promo been released as well.

“A new lengthy dialogue from the film has been released and that goes as – ‘Dard Ki Keemat Chukani Padhti Hai’. Pretty much in the same zone as many of Amitabh Bachchan’s yesteryear films like Deewar, Trishul and more, this one is vintage Amitabh Bachchan on play, with a dramatic set up created by Ram Gopal Varma only accentuating it all further,” an observer comments.

As per those associated with the film, this is just a beginning as during next four weeks, many such snippets would be unveiled that would bring to fore the true characterization of Sarkar, who has already enthralled audiences in two parts (Sarkar Raj being the second).

“Every big film today has some sort of controversy that needlessly gets attached to it, the release date for Sarkar 3 is on the same lines,” the insider continues, “Sarkar 3 is a big film, the stakes are high and there is huge money riding on it. Amitabh Bachchan is returning in an author backed role yet again after last year’s Pink which was a stupendous success. For Ram Gopal Varma too this is a big comeback affair. The team is supremely charged; everyone associated with Sarkar 3 is looking forward to the drama that unfolds on the big screen. The date set for that is May 12, and there is no turning back.”

We hope so as well!