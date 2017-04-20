“I am completely against gundagardi” – Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam in part two of a Bollywood Hungama exclusive telephonic interview with Faridoon Shahryar clarifies that he doesn’t have a problem merely with loudspeakers used for Azaan. He stated that anyone who misuses the public space causing inconvenience to people isn’t doing a service to the nation.

Do you feel it’s high time the way people misuse the road, the public area primarily in terms of imposing their point of view. For example Aazaan ki jo aapne baat uthayi hai definitely a lot of people agree with that and there are a lot of people who say that Ganesh festival mein roads occupy ho jaate hai…

Maine toh aaj yeh bhi kaha ke I am completely against yeh jo preparations hoti hai jahan log gundagardi karke, daaru peeke filmy gaano par naach rahe hote hai religion ke naam pe so main toh uske bhi against hoon, maine yeh mudda uthaya and sab mudde main hi kyun uthaun? Tum bhi bolo kuch that’s what I told them that I’ve picked up an issue you guys should pick up another issue being in a society of this type of gundagardi yeh toh gundagardi hai. Main kahin jaa raha hoon, if an ambulance has to pass aur koi pagalo ki tarah naach raha hai betahasha hoke kyunki uske religion ka din hai what happens if somebody loses his family member because of somebody’s religious trip? Toh aisa bahar nahi hota desho mein India mein ho raha hai. We’ve to rectify people’s minds and stop being ignorant and trying to shove out a solution. Yeh toh wahi baat ho gayi ke bache sun hi nahi rahe kisi ki baat kisiki, hum bade ho chuke hai yaar, we are grownups. Our society is finally reaching on a higher level. If you’re behaving like children ke isne aise kyun bola, arey matlab toh dekho ke kya matlab hai mere kehne ka. Why are you being child?