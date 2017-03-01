Check out: It’s a wrap for Zoya Akhtar’s Love and Lust

In the year 2013, four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee came together to collaborate on Bombay Talkies which was a four-part anthology made to commemorate 100 years of Indian cinema.

Now, years later, Zoya Akhtar was roped in for a sequel of the project which revolves around Love and Lust. Zoya shared a photo of the clapboard after finishing directing the short film Love and Lust on the last day of February. She captioned it, “It’s A Wrap #loveandlust #shortfilm #bombaytalkies #clapboard #tigerbaby #excelentertainment @titoterrez @amirabhargava.” The team commemorated the wrap up with a group picture of the people involved in the project.

The project has been co-produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala. Ashi and Ronnie had briefly discussed the concept as they thought it was a good idea to bring back the project with a refreshing story. They felt it would be a good idea to pursue it.