Check out: It’s a wrap for Zoya Akhtar’s Love and Lust

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Zoya Akhtar-1

In the year 2013, four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee came together to collaborate on Bombay Talkies which was a four-part anthology made to commemorate 100 years of Indian cinema.

Now, years later, Zoya Akhtar was roped in for a sequel of the project which revolves around Love and Lust. Zoya shared a photo of the clapboard after finishing directing the short film Love and Lust on the last day of February. She captioned it, “It’s A Wrap #loveandlust #shortfilm #bombaytalkies #clapboard #tigerbaby #excelentertainment @titoterrez @amirabhargava.” The team commemorated the wrap up with a group picture of the people involved in the project.

Zoya Akhtar-2

The project has been co-produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala. Ashi and Ronnie had briefly discussed the concept as they thought it was a good idea to bring back the project with a refreshing story. They felt it would be a good idea to pursue it.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania gets UA, asked to get NOC…

Ajay to shoot for Golmaal 4

After 2012 fall out with Aditya Chopra, Ajay…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to do a cameo in Anurag…

Karan

Kapil Sharma is Karan Johar’s grand finale guest…

Couple-for-Announcement-Release

Bollywood celebs to throng cruise liner wedding…

Students of Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra to perform at Justin Bieber concert

Students of Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification