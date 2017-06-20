Bollywood Hungama
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

One of Bollywood’s finest actresses, Vidya Balan, will be seen as a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in the upcoming film Tumhari Sulu. This is second time she will be portraying the role of RJ after Lage Raho Munnabhai. The film went on floors in the month of April 23, this year.

After two months of the hectic shooting schedule, it’s a wrap for Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu. Today, one of the crew members shared a couple of pictures from the wrap-up and it seems like everyone had a blast making this project. One can see Vidya Balan and director Suresh Triveni rocking Tumhari Sulu with the crew members on the day of wrap up. The wrap up was followed by a toast with champagne.

Check out It's a wrap for Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu (1)

It only a week ago Vidya Balan’s co-star and onscreen husband Manav Kaul wrapped up the shoot. It was an emotional day on the set as they bid farewell to him.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka. It is slated to release on December 1, 2017.

