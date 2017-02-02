Check out: It’s a wrap for Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Reload

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently made an appearance together on Koffee with Karan, are starring in an upcoming action romance thriller titled Reload.

After shooting in Miami and Mumbai, Sidharth and Jacqueline have finally wrapped the film. Sharing a picture from the last day shoot of the film with the entire crew, Sidharth wrote, “It’s a wrap ! Thank you #RELOAD team for making this experience fun n positive, big love @jacquelinef143 @roo_cha Raj n DK.”

This is the second time Jacqueline Fernandez is working with Sidharth Malhotra after Brothers. Not much is known about the film except for the fact that there will be tons of never-seen-before action sequences. Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK., Reload is slated to release on 25th August 2017.

