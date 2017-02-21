Check out: It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet- Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar is on a roll for sure. Akshay Kumar, who just had his first film of the year Jolly LLB 2 released a week ago, has now wrapped up his next project titled Toilet- Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar announced the wrap-up news by sharing the adjoining photograph from the film which has a newly married couple in the form of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar captioned the same as “With the wrap of @ToiletTheFilm treating you guys to a still from the film…Keshav and Jaya’s unique love story coming to you on June 2 :)”

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, which is an unique love story revolving around Keshav and Jaya, has been set in the backdrop of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Plan C Studios in association with Abundantia, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha releases on June 2 this year.