Check out: Vidya Balan ringing in the festival of colours with Begum Jaan’s Holi song

Vidya Balan is kick starting 2017 with her upcoming film Begum Jaan which is a remake of the Bengali film Rajkahini. Vidya Balan will be seen as a fierce madam of the brothel. The film is a story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes, riding against the tide amidst the changing political scenario during Partition.

As the festival of colour Holi is just around the corner, Vidya Balan and her queens of Begum Jaan will be seen enjoying the festival of Holi in this vibrant song. The song has been composed by Anu Malik which showcases light and celebratory moments in this powerful and impactful film.

Begum Jaan is touted to have the biggest ensemble and stellar cast this year with Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Pitobash, Rajesh Sharma, Raviza Chauhan, Vivek Mushran, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan and Gracy Goswami,

Directed by National Award winning director Srijit Mukherji and produced by Vishesh Films, Begum Jaan is slated to release on April 14.