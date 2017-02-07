Check out: Varun Dhawan’s two different avatars from Judwaa 2

Last week, Varun Dhawan kick started the shooting for his next film Judwaa 2 which is being helmed by his father, David Dhawan. The cast and crew began shooting with Ganpati song. The father-son duo is returning together after their last film Main Tera Hero.

As Judwaa 2 is the sequel to Salman Khan‘s 90s hit film Judwaa, Varun is all set to play the double role for the very first time. Varun is reprising Salman’s roles as Raja and Prem. Raja is the typical rowdy man whereas Prem looks dapper and presentable and comes from sophisticated background. Announcing the same, Varun shared the looks of his characters along with the logo of the film. “Exclusive #Judwaa2 sept29. Raja and Prem.@taapsee @Asli_Jacqueline @NGEMovies.#firstlook.whose your pick?”

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in leading role and will release on September 29.