Check out: Varun Dhawan’s fan gifts him life-like painting

Every celebrity certainly has their own share of fans and followers who go out of their way to express their ardent love for them. Well, Varun Dhawan was recently surprised with one of his fans who gifted the actor a realistic painting that is inspired by one of his photographs.

Posting the image on Instagram and talking about the same Varun added, “Can’t believe this is a painting. Was gifted this by Shirin Mehra. Infact when I showed this to @rohanshrestha who clicked this picture 3 years back he also could not believe it. So touched by this gesture.”

Back on the film front, Varun who was last seen in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania will next be seen in Judwaa 2 in which he will play a double role for the first time.