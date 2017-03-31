Check out: Varun Dhawan’s fan gifts him life-like painting

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Varun Dhawan’s fan gifts him lifelike painting

Every celebrity certainly has their own share of fans and followers who go out of their way to express their ardent love for them. Well, Varun Dhawan was recently surprised with one of his fans who gifted the actor a realistic painting that is inspired by one of his photographs.

Posting the image on Instagram and talking about the same Varun added, “Can’t believe this is a painting. Was gifted this by Shirin Mehra. Infact when I showed this to @rohanshrestha who clicked this picture 3 years back he also could not believe it. So touched by this gesture.”

Back on the film front, Varun who was last seen in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania will next be seen in Judwaa 2 in which he will play a double role for the first time.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan off to London for Judwaa 2 shoot with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu

Varun Dhawan off to London for Judwaa 2 shoot…

Varun Dhawan will now do entertaining films with a message; P.S. He won’t do anything vulgar

Varun Dhawan will now do entertaining films with…

FINALLY! Varun Dhawan opens up on Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s molestation scene

FINALLY! Varun Dhawan opens up on Badrinath Ki…

OMG! Salman Khan to sell his painting news

Here’s the real reason why Salman Khan…

“I was shooting an ad, not holidaying with my girlfriend”- Varun Dhawan

“I was shooting an ad, not holidaying with my…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification