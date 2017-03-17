Check out: Varun Dhawan’s birthday wish for his Dulhania Alia Bhatt is pretty ‘cartoonish’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Varun Dhawan’s birthday wishes for his Dulhania Alia Bhatt is pretty ‘cartoonish’

Alia Bhatt rung in her 24th birthday on March 15, with a private party that included some of her closest friends and family. Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra were among the few stars who attended the party.

One person who was missing from all the party shenanigans was Alia Bhatt’s close friend and Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s co-star Varun Dhawan. It turned out that the actor was busy due to prior commitment due to which he could not attend the party or could post any social media birthday wishes.

But, Varun Dhawan made up for it the next day when he posted a caricature of himself with Alia featuring as their Badrinath Ki Dulhania characters Badrinath Bansal and Vaidehi. He captioned it, “Badri toon @aliaa08 24 years of the dulhania. Alia reacted to the cartoon picture with emoticons and surely loved it.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be taking a break for few months before starting work on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Ayan Mukerji’s superhero flick tentatively titled Dragon. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will be seen in his father David Dhawan’s directorial venture Judwaa 2 later this year.

