Check out: Varun Dhawan shows off his buffy arms during an ad shoot

Varun Dhawan is the face of several brands including Lux Cozi. Just this year, the actor was announced as the new ambassador for Lux Cozi and its range of products. Varun Dhawan has even featured in their digital advertisements.

We came across a photo of Varun Dhawan from his recent ad shoot. Aalim Hakim, celebrity hairstylist, shared a behind the scene photo of setting his hair before the shoot. Varun was wearing a black sando and was a deep thought. Aalim Hakim captioned the photo, “Behind the scene of #LuxCozi @Varun_dvn.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is soaring high with the success of his latest film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He is currently shooting for David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. Varun is all set to play a double role for the very first time. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and will release on September 29, 2017.