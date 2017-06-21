Check out: Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia goof around with Baahubali’s sword

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion is celebrating its 50 days in 1050 theatres across India. In the honour of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film, Karan Johar threw a bash at his residence to celebrate the massive success on Monday night.

The lead actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were spotted joined the celebrations. Others included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan seemed to be in a playful mood as he played around with Baahubali’s sword. He was seen threatening Neha Dhupia jokingly as she captured the moment. She captioned the photograph as “Varun Dhawan with the Bahubali Sword. What a way to go. @varundvn #putlu …. Thank you @karanjohar for the fabulous evening and @putlu for the crazy shot!”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting David Dhawan’s directorial Judwaa 2. It stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is releasing on September 29, 2017. Neha Dhupia will be seen in Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu. It will release on December 1, 2017.