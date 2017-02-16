Check out: Varun Dhawan meets cancer survivor kids

Bollywood’s association with several charities and cause only helps in awareness about it. Varun Dhawan has associated himself with cancer patients especially the kids suffering from it.

During the promotions of Dishoom last year, Varun and the team had come together for a cause named #Dishoomtocancer which was an initiative to promote cancer awareness. Recently, he got a chance to meet the cancer patients and see the results they achieved. Sharing a photo with the kids, he wrote, “During the release of Dishoom we created a property called #dishoomtocancer. These kids like so many survivors managed to say dishoom to cancer. Their stories are truly an inspiration.”

As far as work is concerned, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania which stars Alia Bhatt opposite him. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it is releasing on March 10.