Check out: Varun Dhawan hangs out with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal and friends

Varun Dhawan is one such celeb who likes to talk about his work but keeps his private life sheltered from the public. Whenever the actor has been asked about his dating life or his alleged romance with designer Natasha Dalal, he has dodged the question saying that he would rather not talk about it.

Now, we came across a photo from Zoa Morani’s birthday bash where Varun Dhawan and Natasha can be seen having fun with friends. The picture was shared by Ali Morani, Zoa’s brother and captioned it, “Happy birthday @zoamorani Was fun doing something different for once for a birthday celebration. Personality two due later ! Hahaha. Love you.. !!” One can even see recently married actress Mandana Karimi as well. Varun and Natasha kept it casual in the picture.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Judwaa 2. Directed by David Dhawan, Varun is taking up the double role for the very first time. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and is scheduled for release on September 29.