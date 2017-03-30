Check out: Varun Dhawan hangs out with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal and friends

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Check out Varun Dhawan hangs out with rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal and friends

Varun Dhawan is one such celeb who likes to talk about his work but keeps his private life sheltered from the public. Whenever the actor has been asked about his dating life or his alleged romance with designer Natasha Dalal, he has dodged the question saying that he would rather not talk about it.

Now, we came across a photo from Zoa Morani’s birthday bash where Varun Dhawan and Natasha can be seen having fun with friends. The picture was shared by Ali Morani, Zoa’s brother and captioned it, “Happy birthday @zoamorani Was fun doing something different for once for a birthday celebration. Personality two due later ! Hahaha. Love you.. !!” One can even see recently married actress Mandana Karimi as well. Varun and Natasha kept it casual in the picture.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Judwaa 2. Directed by David Dhawan, Varun is taking up the double role for the very first time. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and is scheduled for release on September 29.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Revealed Akshay Kumar is much more than just a cameo in Naam Shabana

Revealed: Akshay Kumar is much more than just a…

Varun Dhawan off to London for Judwaa 2 shoot with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu

Varun Dhawan off to London for Judwaa 2 shoot…

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Sooraj Pancholi now decides to turn cafe owner

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Sooraj Pancholi now…

Varun Dhawan will now do entertaining films with a message; P.S. He won’t do anything vulgar

Varun Dhawan will now do entertaining films with…

FINALLY! Varun Dhawan opens up on Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s molestation scene

FINALLY! Varun Dhawan opens up on Badrinath Ki…

Jacqueline Fernandez takes up the cause of Marine Conservation

Jacqueline Fernandez takes up the cause of Marine…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification